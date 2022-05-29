Aries, Your June Horoscope Wants You To Give Your Heart What It Wants

You’re feeling a stronger sense of belonging this month and your Aries June 2022 horoscope proves it! After all, Mercury retrograde comes to an end on June 3, giving you a better understanding of the type of foundation you’re trying to build. As Mercury stations direct in your second house of cash flow, you may feel ready to start setting financial goals and building toward a standard you’ve set for yourself.

However, by June 11, you may experience some financial turbulence as Venus joins forces with Uranus in your money-making second house. Although this could lead to a feeling of instability, it’s also opening the floodgates to a more innovative perspective of who to put your money to good use. Sometimes, taking a risk is the smarter move! And as Mercury jumpstarts the mental engine in your communication sector on June 13, you may feel like your intellectual block is finally coming down, paving the way for bounteous brainstorming sessions.

As a full moon in Sagittarius lights your ninth house of big-picture thinking on June 14, one of your many ideas may finally come full circle, painting you an all-encompassing idea that you’d be a fool to pass up on. The sky is the limit, so let go of restrictive thinking!

Summer begins on June 21, but it’s so much more than a seasonal transition. After all, this is when the sun enters Cancer, activating your fourth house of home and family, reminding you of what you truly need in order to blossom! Tend to your sacred space nurture your roots with love and devotion. As Venus enters your social third house, you’re remembering that you were also given the gift of the gab. Use your witty inclinations to schmooze with people who inspire you!

In fact, by June 28, you may be on the verge of an emotional breakthrough. As the sun squares off with Jupiter in Aries, it will create the motivating shift you’ve been searching for. Fully embrace your vision of the life you’ve always wanted. What does your dream life look like? What can you do welcome yourself home? As a new moon in Cancer lights a fire in your sensitive fourth house, you’re learning that a beautiful home life isn’t built overnight. It takes strength to build a nest that not only survives, but thrives.