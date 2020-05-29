Hey, Aries—Your June Horoscope Predicts You’ll Be Booked & Busy

You’re spending the month of June with your brain on high alert, Aries. Seriously, you’re the wittiest and most stimulating conversationalist of the moment, and it’s all thanks to Gemini season. As a matter of fact, if you’re not keeping yourself busy, you’ll only wind up feeling restless. This month, you should read lots of books, socialize whenever you can, and keep your schedule all booked up, because your Aries June 2020 horoscope demands it!

Even though Venus—planet of love and beauty—may be retrograding through your third house of communication until June 25, it’s encouraging you to connect with your voice in a deeper way than you ever have. That said, with a life-altering lunar eclipse activating your expansive ninth house of spontaneity on June 5, you might find yourself on the verge of embarking on a great adventure. There’s a whole world out there just waiting for you to explore it! Whether this eclipse indicates that you’re about to travel somewhere exciting or that you’ll simply indulge in some type of cultural exchange, it’s clear that you’re becoming more aware of all the opportunities you have. One thing’s for sure: you’re ready to live life to the fullest this month.

Mercury retrograde might throw a wrench in any summer vacay plans you have at the moment, though, so prepare for a bit of turbulence. When this retrograde begins on June 18, it will travel through your fourth house of home and family, where you might find that your sacred space doesn’t feel as sacred as it should be. There may be issues that arise in your home environment and communication blunders with those you love most. Luckily, this presents an opportunity for you to work through these kinks once and for all. Mercury retrograde is a beautiful time for reflection, so rethink and absorb all that needs changing.

When the sun enters Cancer on June 20, it’s quickly followed up by an electrifying solar eclipse on June 21 that might change your idea of what makes home truly feel like a “home”. No matter where you are or who you’re surrounded with, home is a state of mind and it’s entirely up to you what you make of it. Let this eclipse show you exactly what you need in order to feel safe, nurtured, and protected.

Get ready, Aries, because June is setting you up for one jam-packed summer! When red-hot Mars—your ruling planet—enters your sign on June 27, you’ll have more energy than ever. Use it to tackle all those projects, complete assignments, break a sweat, and take action whenever you get the chance!