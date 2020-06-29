Aries, Your July 2020 Horoscope Shows You Taking Charge In A BIG Way

Aries, your horoscope for July 2020 starts off with a bang. July begins with your foot placed firmly on the gas pedal. You’ve got driven Mars—your ruling planet—transiting your first house of the self for the next few months, charging you with energy and conviction! You may feel like taking over the reigns on a major project, competing to win and leveling up in your career.

When a lunar eclipse lands in your authoritative 10th house of social status, it’s time to go big or go home! You mean business, Aries, so act like the boss you were born to be. Prepare to take a major step towards your goals in a very short amount of time, but think twice before you accept a big offer. Until Mercury retrograde ends on July 12, pay close attention to detail and study all contracts thoroughly before committing to anything.

However, the sun spends the first half of the month lounging in your cozy fourth house of home and family, reminding you that true success starts there. You can’t expect yourself to be dominating the world when you don’t feel secure or nurtured at home! During this time, you may feel drawn to family you’ve lost touch with, or an urge to engage in calming activities you haven’t tried in years. Even though the process may feel emotional—even painful at times—you’re sorting through so much clutter in your heart. After all, wounded Chiron will also retrograde in your first house of the self as of July 11, helping you to heal and replenish your self-confidence.

Luckily, when a new moon in compassionate and protective Cancer lights up your fourth house on July 20, it will feel as though your heart is turning over a new leaf. It will finally be time to build the home you’ve always dreamed of, reminding you that you are not only safe, but loved.

And when the sun enters sexy, charismatic and artistic Leo—your fellow fire sign—on July 22, you’ll feel more at home than ever. In fact, all you’ll want to do is let go of your worries, dance on rooftops and make-out with your crush! You’ll experience everything a white-hot summer is all about. I’m excited for you, Aries. July is your time to thrive.