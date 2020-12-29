Aries, Your January 2021 Horoscope Predicts A Big Step For Your Career

This January, you’re thinking about making money and furthering your career. After all, on January 6, ambitious Mars will activate your second house of finances, tapping into your ability to be a resourceful earner. It’s a perfect time to work hard and get paid in return, Aries. But don’t worry—this month is not all about work; your Aries January 2021 horoscope is only just beginning!

You’ll feel an energetic shift arrive by January 8 when communicative Mercury will enter your extraverted 11th house, inspiring you to connect with your wider social circle and think big about what you can all accomplish together. Romantic Venus will also slide into your 10th house of reputation, casting your career prospects in a shiny glow. People will start noticing all your hard work and pay special attention to what you bring to the table.

However, January 13 is when it really gets real! This is when the new moon blasts through your 10th house of social status, encouraging you to leave behind all the stress and pressure you’ve put on yourself in the past and give yourself a clean slate to accomplish your dreams. It won’t happen overnight and it may not be easy, but you might just concoct a brilliant plan to make money through a project that benefits your community. An all-around win!

When the sun enters Aquarius and activates your 11th house of humanitarian efforts on January 27, it might just come with a few shocks of its own. You may come across some interesting new people and your social circle may be a source of fascinating gossip! Your finances could also possibly undergo some major fluctuations as you leave behind what’s been holding you back and forge a more liberating relationship with your money.

The month ends on a powerfully creative (and dramatic) note. On January 29, the month wraps up with a full moon in your artistic fifth house, which may just inundate you with colorful sources of inspiration. However, by January 30, Mercury will station retrograde in your social 11th house, which may invite some drama with the people you’re currently associated with. Stay tuned, because this retrograde lasts until next month!

