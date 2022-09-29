Aries—Your October Horoscope Says Mars Retrograde Could Have a Major Impact on You

Prepare for your relationships to both invigorate you and inspire you, because your Aries horoscope for October 2022 is all about love and commitment. Prepare to dive into your very own fall fantasy, because the month begins with romantic Venus forming an opposition with Jupiter in Aries on October 1, shining a light on a special someone who has snagged your heart. And remember—platonic love counts too!

However, by October 8, you may feel as though some of your own baggage is creeping back into the picture. As Pluto retrograde comes to an end on October 8, the planet of secrets could bring forth some deep-seated issues at home. It’s time to get to the crux of the problem, Aries! Don’t let your past dictate who will become. When a full moon in Aries blasts its powerful light straight through your first house of the self on October 9, you’re coming to terms with who you are, beyond your relationships and mutual commitments. Take ownership of who you are and what you stand for, because you know how important being independent and authentic is to you, Aries.

By the time Mercury—planet of communication—forms an opposition with Jupiter in Aries on October 12, you’re finding that relationships don’t need to be seamless in order for them to have value. In fact, being able to respectfully disagree with and debate someone you value is a core aspect of any satisfying relationship. Be open to someone else’s perspective without sacrificing your own!

However, your relationships could really feel a shift around October 25, when a solar eclipse in Scorpio activates your eighth house of give and take. This could shine a light on the power dynamic you share with your partner, especially if boundaries have been blurred and someone feels taken for granted. It’s time to embrace a transaction, because it’s time to pay your dues one way or another!

By October 28, Jupiter retrograde will leave behind Aries and drift back into your 12th house of spirituality. This could expand your subconsciousness and intensify the colors of your dreamworld, but it could also leave you feeling sleepy, sensitive and lonely. Give yourself an extra dose of love as the month comes to a close, because this is a powerful time to heal your ego and tend to your inner self.

When Mars—your ruling planet—stations retrograde in your third house of communication on October 30, you may be forced to reconsider the way you’re getting your point across. Do you tend to jump to conclusions? Do you often allow your frustration to bleed through your voice when communicating with others? It may be time to come to terms with how you can exchange information in a way that’s beneficial for everyone.