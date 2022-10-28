Aries—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Realizing That You *Can* Have Whatever You Want

Scroll To See More Images

The month is already off to a strange start and your Aries horoscope for November 2022 is proof that you’re on the brink of a major turning point. Scorpio season is here and the sun is moving through your eighth house of death and rebirth, prompting you to let go of what is no longer your responsibility. Setting boundaries is never easy, so be kind to yourself!

The month begins with Mars—your ruling planet—retrograding through your third house of communication. You may struggle to get your point across during this time, prompting you to think or say things that you don’t necessarily mean. Your mind may be racing and your tendency to scroll through endless feeds and waste your time on useless things may increase. But as you begin to sort through your conflicting thoughts and clear your mind, the intention behind what you’re trying to communicate will reveal itself.

You’re learning how to differentiate what you want from what you need as the blood-moon-lunar-eclipse casts a shadow on your second house of money and self-esteem. What do you need in order to feel stable and whole? How can you strengthen your foundation and enhance your access to abundance? You’re in the process of outgrowing your scarcity mentality and accepting the fact that you *can* have everything you need (and alsom everything that you want).

The energy will begin to pick up by November 22, when the sun enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius. Activating your ninth house of adventure, wisdom and open-mindedness, the tail end of the month is all about expanding your world. A new moon in Sagittarius takes place on November 23, encouraging you to nurture your heart and enrich your mind with thought-provoking experiences, because life is too short not to be living! As Jupiter retrograde comes to an end on November 23 and stations direct in your 12th house of spirituality, your intuition may be brightened and emboldened. You’re ready to embrace forgiveness and set your ego aside for the sake of a deeper love, Aries.

As Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini on November 29, you may find that your words are not necessarily in line with what you’re trying to communicate. Words can be used to protect, but they can also be manipulated to inflict damage. Be mindful of the rough edges adorning your messages.