Aries—Your May Horoscope Predicts a Major Surge in Your Bank Account, Thanks to Jupiter

Scroll To See More Images

Time to start living it up, because your Aries horoscope for May 2023 wants you to indulge. Taurus season highlights matters of money and pleasure for you, so get ready to start reconnecting with all the simple earthly luxuries that matter to you.

However, Mercury retrograde may be mixing your signals when it comes to financial planning. That said, the first days of May are actually a good time to review your bank account for any numerical errors and get a solid grip on your spending habits, thanks to a clarifying sun-Mercury conjunction. And we know you’re impulsive, but avoid splurging on any big-ticket items or making investments until the retrograde wraps up on May 14. At that point, you can use what you’ve learned to create a budget for yourself and start saving up for a summer of fun.

The lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 5 plunges you deep into your psyche, forcing you to face off with any repressed feelings or energetic burdens that have been buried beneath the surface. Secrets may unexpectedly come exploding out into the open and sudden shifts in the dynamics of close relationships could rock your world. Summon up your patented Aries bravery and face whatever comes!

A huge shift arrives on May 16, when expansive Jupiter finally wraps up its year-long journey through your sign and enters your resource-focused second house. This transit creates all sorts of new opportunities related to money and material possessions, and opens your heart to more pleasure and higher self-worth. Get ready to expand your wealth, income, and ability to indulge in your senses over the year ahead. On that note, the new moon in Taurus on May 19 is a beautiful time to start manifesting on the themes of this fresh Jupiterian journey. You have the power to acquire all that you desire, Aries! The new moon blows a kiss to your ruling planet Mars, giving all your intentions an extra boost of motivation. Luxury and pleasure are yours for the taking.

Speaking of your cosmic ruler, red-hot Mars is entering fellow fire sign Leo on May 20, lighting up your romantic and sexy fifth house. Expect the heat to rise to full blast when it comes to dating—this is a great time to get your flirt on or pencil in some extra playtime with a lover. You’ll have more energy to conquer any passion projects or creative endeavors for the coming month, too.

Once Gemini season hits on May 21, your social life takes center stage and you’ll be excited to catch up with friends or connect with new people. Your schedule tends to book up especially quickly during this time of year, but that’ll probably feel like a good thing—especially once Mercury’s post-retrograde shadow begins to dissipate and communication really starts to flow.