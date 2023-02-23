Aries—Your March Horoscope Wants You to Follow Your Heart & Do What *You* Want to Do

Scroll To See More Images

Rams, your Aries horoscope for March 2023 wants you to finish out the rest of Pisces season as in as cool, calm and collected a manner as possible. Feel free to do whatever you need to keep your mind clear, connect with your intuition and stay grounded as you prepare for the best season of all—Aries season!

With love planet Venus doing glamour magic in your first house of identity and appearances at the beginning of the month, it should be easy for you to bring on the charm when it’s needed. Venus forms an enticing aspect with passionate Mars—your ruling planet—on March 10, increasing your creativity and your confidence. This may be a good time for dating since you can attract people to you like a magnet with these planet’s energies.

Tread lightly though, Aries, because Mars in Gemini will be forming a challenging aspect to Neptune—planet of deceit—on March 13, and with the Sun on March 15. Watch out—your fears and imagination may get the best of you. If people seem too good to be true, they probably are. You may become a victim to lies and gossip or have some residual guilt from the past come back to bite you. Authority figures will likely stand in your way and obstacles may suddenly challenge your character and ego. It sounds like a lot, but the trick with the hurdles Mars loves to throw in your way is to avoid going on the offensive right off the bat—that’s how Mars can cause disaster! Feel free to defend yourself and protect yourself but work out the frustration on productive things like creative projects and physical activity. It’s not the time for lashing out or diving into something serious.

The tides shift on March 20 when Aries season begins—that’s right, your time to shine! With Mars moving into the sign of Cancer on March 25, feeling secure, particularly in your home, will be incredibly important. Rather than hanging with a crowd, you are ready to chill with your nearest and your dearest. Put that playful, driven, Aries energy into organizing your home or making new memories with your family and closest friends.

At the end of the month, Saturn—planet of responsibility—will send reinforcements to driven and motivated Mars, filling you with ambition and perseverance to take on any task with perfection. This is the time for following through on something you are passionate about so you can make something substantial and lasting out of it. Allow yourself to push through the discomfort with grace and, by the end of the month, the energy and confidence you know, and love will return tenfold, Aries!