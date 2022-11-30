Aries—Your December Horoscope Says You’re Coming Into Your Power, so Don’t Give Up Now

Scroll To See More Images

There’s a whole world out there to explore and your Aries horoscope for December 2022 wants you to spread your reach far and wide. Sagittarius season is lighting a fire in your ninth house of expansion and adventure, opening your eyes to greater depths and deeper experiences.

Your increasing wanderlust and desire to see the world may leave you frustrated with things at home. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your third house of communication and close friends on December 1, you may feel tangled in a web of drama and ready to *finally* say your piece. Chances are, the full moon in Gemini on December 7 will be the moment a game-changing conversation takes place. Take advantage of this opportunity to stand up for yourself and speak your mind, especially if you’ve been lied to or misled for far too long.

However, the best is still yet to come! Your most exciting moment of December will take place on December 20, when Jupiter—planet of growth and personal enrichment—will re-enter Aries for a second time. This transition will encourage you to overcome self-doubt and ignore your instinct to make yourself small. You’re much too powerful to hold yourself back, Aries. Now’s the time to express yourself without hesitation!

Capricorn season begins on December 21, cranking up the music in your 10th house of reputation and public image. As the sun immediately forms a square with Jupiter in Aries, you may be on the verge of going viral and achieving wide-scale fame. Now only are people taking notice of your immense talent, but your borderline delusional self-confidence is taking you places you never expected. You don’t need someone to crown you royalty when you can do it yourself!

A new moon in Capricorn will bring manifestation magic to your 10th house of career on December 23, making this a beautiful time to demand that raise, ask for that promotion and start the process of finding your dream job. However, don’t expect instant results. Mercury retrograde begins on December 29, stationing retrograde at 24 degrees Capricorn. This could shine a light on some of the projects and pipe-dreams that need reassessing, especially if the image you’ve been projecting for all the world to see is no longer in line with your true values. Get on the same page as yourself, Aries!