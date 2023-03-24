Aries—Your April Horoscope Says a Total Solar Eclipse Will Rock Your World This Month

Scroll To See More Images

Finish up Aries season by listening to your intuition and following your drive, Rams! Your Aries horoscope for April 2023 paints a picture of someone who can’t be stopped, who is ready to transform internally and externally.

Saturn—the harbinger of responsibility and reality—has begun to take a hard look at your 12th house of the subconscious, meticulously opening all the hidden closets of your mind and cleaning up what’s been hiding there. It can be uncomfortable examining our fears, our attachments, our demons and all the junk we have ignored up until this point. But Saturn in Pisces is ready to help you “Marie Kondo” those shadows inside and keep the things that will assist you in your future development. This internal transformation will take some time, but in the end you will see how your health and happiness improve. Embrace your introspective-side and see what new interests and adventures call to you.

Right off the bat, April 1, Mars—your planetary ruler—forms a favorable aspect with Saturn, giving you ambition and perseverance to accomplish just about anything. Your discipline, loyalty and dedication will impress authority figures and romantic partners. Mars has moved into your fourth house of home, making it especially important for you to feel safe and secure. Your gut is ruling your actions so you may feel defensive and restless. Thoughts and issues from the past may resurface. Just know, you have the capacity to rise above these feelings and apply yourself. Focus on what you need to do and nothing can stop you. Let that fire in your belly drive you!

There will also be a Total Solar Eclipse that rises at exactly 29 degrees Aries on April 20. Because the 29th degree is considered an “anaretic degree”. This is the most karmic and energetically jam-packed degree, which makes this Total Solar Eclipse that much more game-changing for you. Taking place in your first house of identity, this eclipse could be the start of a series of events that rock your sense of self.

After the Sun has left Aries, on April 28, eccentric and unpredictable Uranus smiles on to Mars. This is the time to enact change in your life. You are full of motivation and inspiration, ready to make fresh starts. What is holding you back from the success and happiness you crave? It’s time to take a risk and free yourself. Sometimes the best thing we can do for ourselves is take a leap into the unknown. Trust your intuition and let yourself come anew, Aries!