Aries, Your February Horoscope Is Expanding Your Social Circle

Connect with your extended network this month, Aries! Your Aries February 2022 horoscope begins with a powerful opportunity to join forces with your community and see what you can accomplish as a team. On February 1, a new moon in Aquarius will plant a seed in your innovative 11th house, encouraging you to tap into your humanitarian side and embrace your leadership skills. However, as the sun joins forces with Saturn in Aquarius on February 4, you may realize that learning how to cooperate takes patience. Have an open mind, because everyone’s voice matters!

If you’ve been dragging your feet lately, you may start gaining more momentum by February 3. This is when Mercury retrograde will come to an end, bringing you back on track! As Mercury begins moving freely through your ambitious 10th house, you may feel more motivated to tackle your career goals. However, as Mercury joins forces with Pluto in Capricorn on February 11, you might feel compelled to overachieve. Don’t let perfectionist tendencies distract you!

Once Mercury enters your visionary 11th house on February 11, you may start to realize there’s room for everyone at the finish line. Instead of competing against others, focus on the fact that you’re all in this together.

When a full moon in Leo rises on February 16, it could feel like an artistic breakthrough. Embrace a fun and frisky perspective on life, because the world is your playground! As this full moon rushes through your fifth house of self-expression, you’ll feel inspired to nurture your creativity and wear your heart on your sleeve. And as Venus and Mars join forces in your career sector, you may even find ways to mix business with pleasure.

However, when Pisces season begins on February 18, you’ll embrace a very different headspace. As the sun begins moving through the spiritual waters of your dreamy 12th house, you may crave a moment of solitude and introspection. Embrace forgiveness, healing and inner acceptance. On February 28, the Venus-Mars conjunction will trine the North Node in Taurus, helping you manifest the luxury, stability and financial freedom that will aid you in the next phase of your life. Abundance is well within reach, Aries!