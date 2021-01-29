Aries, Your February Horoscope Asks You To Re-Evaluate Your Social Life

You’ll likely do some serious thinking about your social life this February, Aries. This is all thanks to Mercury retrograding in your 11th house of community, scrutinizing your extended circles and causing you to question the people you spend time with. Follow the Aquarian mantra of “There’s no ‘I’ in ‘we’,” and this retrograde will encourage you to partake in humanitarian efforts. Get ready—that’s just the tip of the iceberg in your Aries February 2021 horoscope.

Luckily, February will also be a month full of new friendships and aspirations. As of February 1, Venus will enter your extraverted 11th house, increasing your desire to spend time with like-minded people. You may even find yourself connecting with people you’ve lost touch with. By February 11, the New Moon in Aquarius will encourage you to let go of dreams you’ve outgrown as you embrace a vision for the future that sends electricity through your soul.

However, as Saturn squares Uranus, you may find yourself feeling dissatisfied with your current conditions and ready to throw caution to the wind just to make things ~more exciting~. Perhaps you’re not being compensated properly at work, or you’re just not feeling stimulated by your social life. It may be time to take a financial risk and step outside of your comfort zone, but remember—keep one foot on the ground whenever you can.

The vibe becomes a lot more spiritual and internal by February 18. This is when the sun enters your 12th house of intuition and solitude, encouraging you to embrace a period of introspection and healing. As Mercury stations direct on February 20, your relationships will improve, as will your perspective on what you can accomplish in the future. As Venus enters your empathetic 12th house, your relationships will take on a compassionate, therapeutic and secretive tone.

All of this is building up to a payoff at the end of the month! On February 26, Jupiter will trine the North Node, sending positive energy to your social life and guiding you toward opportunities to connect with others, speak your mind and learn along the way. As a full moon in your sixth house of work and health dawns on February 27, you will go into March motivated to improve your idea of self-care, along with your relationship with productivity. Go get em, Aries!