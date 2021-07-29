Aries, Your August Horoscope Predicts True Friends—& A New Boo

As the month of August begins, you’ll be feeling consumed by the heat of passion! After all, your Aries August 2021 horoscope begins with a lightning bolt of a new moon on August 8. This new moon takes place in your romantic and creative fifth house, encouraging you to express yourself as fully as possible.

However, you might may to fight through some obstacles before you find the courage to truly let yourself embrace your desires. People may disagree with you, money may come and go, but all of these obstacles are designed to be overcome.

You may have trouble concentrating on work by August 9 when Venus forms an opposition with Neptune, distracting you from the task at hand and encouraging you to daydream instead. Don’t add too much to your plate (at least for now). Luckily, Venus will enter your seventh house of partnerships on August 16, increasing the excitement in your love life! This is an ideal time to turn a situationship into a real relationship. Don’t be afraid of defining the terms instead of constantly wondering, “What are we?”

You may feel a boost of productivity by August 18. This is when Mercury and Mars form a conjunction in your sixth house of work, encouraging you to tackle as much on your to-do list as possible. Your laser-focus will help you multitask like a superhero!

But don’t worry, you won’t just be hitting the grindstone, because by August 19, the sun will oppose Jupiter, creating the perfect playground for you to enjoy! This energy is wonderful for making fabulous plans with your crew and falling in love with new people.

As a full moon blossoms in your 11th house of community on August 22, you’ll be leaving Leo season with a much better idea of who your real friends are. Ask yourself who brings out the best in you and gives you the space to be your authentic self.

Once Virgo season begins on August 22, it will activate your sixth house of health and homework, putting you in the right headspace to wrap up the free-spiritedness of summer and start focusing on more practical goals this fall.