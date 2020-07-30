Hey Aries—Your August Horoscope Says You’re In For A Really Good Month

Time to glimmer, glitter and shine, Aries, because according to your Aries August 2020 horoscope, Leo season looks good on you! After all, it’s all happening while the sun is in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, so don’t be surprised if life is suddenly so much more enjoyable.

You’ll probably feel especially creative and romantic as well, so bust out those paint brushes and send roses to the people you love. By the time Mercury—planet of communication—enters your fifth house on August 4, you artistic vision will be hailed as remarkable to all those who encounter it. Don’t be surprised when people start listening to you with awe and trying to commission your work!

Prepare for a rush of electricity that overwhelms your social life when the full moon in Aquarius takes place on August 3. You’ll feel like getting in touch with your community and exchanging ideas with new and exciting people. You might even find yourself befriending some pretty eccentric, interesting new folks. Expand your circle, Aries! That said, you’ll also be having a few revelations about the people you choose to associate with, so pick wisely. Friendship with you is a privilege, Aries. Remember that!

While you’ll feel like being out and about, Venus—planet of love and romance—enters your fourth house of the home on August 7, reminding you what’s important in life. This is a beautiful time to spruce up and redesign your living space! You may even feel like visiting family you haven’t seen in forever (or inviting them over to your redecorated pad!), because nothing’s more important than family.

When the new moon in Leo takes place on August 18, it’s the beginning of an incredibly fun rollercoaster ride for you, Aries. You’ll feel like prioritizing things that make you feel good inside, and you might even get back in touch with hobbies you enjoyed as a kid, or find yourself falling head-over-heels for a whirlwind romance. Ooh la la, Aries!

Enjoy Leo season to the fullest, because when Virgo season begins on August 22, it’s time to get back to work! All those projects you’ve been procrastinating? That lump of laundry still sitting in a heap on your chair? If anyone’s got to get organized come end of August, it’s you. That said, enjoy the month while you can!