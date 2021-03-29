Aries, Your April Horoscope Predicts Some Major Life Changes

Brace yourself! Aries season is officially in motion, inspiring you with a deeper passion for life, as well as the drive to be your best and achieve the impossible. Mercury also enters Aries on April 3, increasing your mental capacity and activating your ability to speak your mind freely and clearly (and bluntly!). However, you may experience communication difficulties and confusion by April 9, when Mars squares off with Neptune, distorting the truth and making it harder to follow along with the conversation. But don’t worry—there’s still so much more to look forward to in your Aries April 2021 horoscope!

The new moon on April 11 takes place in your wild and vivacious zodiac sign, providing you with a powerful opportunity to let go of your past self and embrace your future. Time to set goals, because you know how good you are at achieving them! But don’t put unrealistic pressure on yourself to succeed, Aries, because on April 16, the sun will square off with Pluto and leave you feeling extra-competitive and defensive. Remember—part of your strength lies in admitting your mistakes and learning from them. There’s no shame in your game!

This aggressive and overwhelming energy will begin to calm down by mid-month. Venus, Mercury and the sun will have all entered your sensual and down-to-earth second house of finances by April 19. This transition will encourage you to strengthen your foundation by prioritizing stability and building your relationships and livelihood from the ground-up. Stop and smell the roses instead of rush through everything. Beauty takes time, Aries!

However, you can expect major changes to surprise you as of April 22, when Venus and Uranus form a conjunction. In fact, unexpected financial gains and losses may be unveiled during this time. And once Mars enters your fourth house of home and family on April 23, it will encourage you to work through problems in your personal life. Let this protective and nostalgic energy bring you closer to your loved ones while you remember what matters most, because money comes and goes, but memories are forever.

A full moon in your eighth house of intimacy takes place at the end of the month on April 26. Let this show you where your heart lies and help you embrace relationships that are build on trust. This full moon is all about making and breaking commitments, so embrace the process of moving on and moving up.