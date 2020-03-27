Your April Horoscope Is Here, Aries—Get Ready For A Powerful Month

Perhaps now more than ever before, it seems everyone is looking for a little guidance, be it from government officials, the media, or even the stars. If you’re researching your Aries horoscope for April 2020, it’s likely you’re leaning towards the latter, and I’m here to help. Stressful times force us to confront our realities, as well as acknowledge how we handle them and what we’re putting out into the world. We’re all in need of some good vibes right about now! Here’s what you’re bringing to the table, what you need to work on, and what you can expect from the month ahead, dear Aries.

The good news? In light of the worldwide crisis we’re currently facing, you’re starting this month off rather strong, with Mars conjunct Saturn from March 29th to April 3rd. This means you’ll have the energy, focus, and resilience needed to overcome career obstacles and enjoy your birth month—so don’t stress too much about any work-from-home issues you’ve been dealing with. You’ll get through it! This conjunct can also enhance sexual intimacy and creativity, so hopefully you and a special someone are practicing social distancing together, wink wink.

Looking forward, while extra time spent at home may create unique challenges, you have the ambition and critical thinking skills to aid you in overcoming them. Yes, you’re doing well right now, but with Mars heavily present in your chart, this is a time for you to put that energy to good use and plan for the future.

One caveat: there is often more than one correct solution or strategy when solving a problem, so don’t get caught up in your I’m-always-right ways. With everyone feeling tense and anxious, do your best to listen and honor others and their ideas.

Practice self-care this month, Aries. There’s even a whole book dedicated to making this easier for you! Remember—you are needed, you are loved, and you are hot.

