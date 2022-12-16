Aries—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You May Feel Like a Different Person By the End of the Year

Scroll To See More Images

Your Aries 2023 horoscope is off to a good start, because on January 12, Mars will *finally* station direct! Mars is your ruling planet, which has been retrograding through Gemini ever since October 2022. With Mars charging forward through your busy third house, you’ll start off the New Year feeling ready to make plans, meet people and marvel at your exciting itinerary!

2023 will be a year of immeasurable change, especially if you’re an Aries or Aries rising. It all begins on March 7, when Saturn enters Pisces and places pressure on your 12th house of solitude and spirituality until 2025. While here, Saturn will redirect your attention toward inner healing and force you to learn how to let go and surrender to what’s not in your control. On March 23, Pluto will begin it 20-year-long journey through Aquarius, transforming your 11th house of humanity, hopes and ideals. As of this year, Pluto wants you to tap into your ability to be a leader for your community, because your drive is worth following. March 23 is also when Mars will finally leave behind Gemini and enter your fourth house of home and family, encouraging you to defend and protect what matters to you most.

As these planetary shifts get the ball rolling, life will begin to really speed up for you around April 20. This is when a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Aries will take place, launching the first eclipse in a series of eclipses taking place on the Libra-Aries axis. When an eclipse is taking place in your sign, your world could change when you least expect it! By the time a blood-moon-lunar eclipse in Taurus rises in your second house of money and self-esteem on May 5, you will be called to set aside whatever has been blocking your way to abundance and success.

You’ll get a break from all the high-intensity exposure around May 16, when Jupiter leaves behind Aries and enters Taurus, bringing love and attention to your second house of self-worth. This could lead to a major boost in cash, income and unexpected windfalls! As Jupiter immediately squares off with Pluto, you may find that you may need to alter your plans in order to get to where you want to be. Don’t be shocked if paying off a big bill stings, especially if you’ve got bigger fish to fry. And when the North Node enters Aries on July 17, you’ll begin a process of self-discovery that changes everything for the better.

However, your love life may be a source of drama from July 22 to September 3. This is when Venus in Leo will station retrograde in your passionate fifth house, which could bring up feelings of being ignored or unappreciated. Allow this period to help you sort through what may be hindering your ability to create and indulge in romance. And once a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Libra brings change to your seventh house of significant others on October 14, you may be gearing up for a new type of partnership. Stay tuned for breakups, makeups and new relationships altogether.

From December 13 to January 1, Mercury will retrograde through Capricorn and Sagittarius, bringing up some of the same themes that took over your life during the end of 2022. However, instead of making the same mistakes, you will be given a chance to make a different choice. And by the time 2024 begins, you may feel like a different person completely.