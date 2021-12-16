Congrats, Aries—Your 2022 Horoscope is Looking Lucky

You navigated 2021 by rethinking your future and believing in your vision. Luckily, your Aries 2022 horoscope is encouraging you to keep manifesting that vision into reality! Saturn and Jupiter spent 2021 evoking change in your 11th house of community, showing you the difference between your friends and your frenemies.

You’ve grown so much since then—and throughout 2022, you’ll continue to gain clarity and confidence in yourself. Below, check out an in-depth look at what to expect this year in terms of love, career and your relationship with yourself.

Love

Aries, you’re feeling flirtatious this year, but your love life will really begin to heat up by early May. This is when Venus will enter your first house of the self and remind you what a catch you truly are. Venus has a way of making you feel more beautiful and attracting suitors left and right. If you post a selfie, prepare for your DMs to blow up!

However, once Mercury stations retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships in October, you might notice that unresolved issues with your lover will arise. You may even reconnect with an ex and finally get some closure.

Career

When 2022 begins, you may feel like your professional prospects are in crisis mode. As Venus continues to retrograde through your 10th house of career until late January, you may be rethinking your professional goals and asking yourself if you’re truly pursuing something you’re passionate about.

No need to worry. By mid-March, Venus will join forces with Mars, revving the engine on your desire to succeed. This could leave you feeling totally inspired by a new job, project or even a new venture altogether. Don’t deny it—you know you love being number one!

Self

If you were hoping for some good news, astrology is here to deliver. By mid-January, the North Node will enter your second house of finances and stability, helping you build a foundation that will protect you no matter how shaky things get. It’s time to accumulate the funds you need to support your fancy future life, Aries.

This year, you’re embracing so much abundance, positivity and growth. When Jupiter enters Aries in early May, it will inject you with some much-needed enthusiasm about who you are and where you’re headed next. Luck is on the way, so embrace it!