Ariel Winter Loves Tattoos and Has a Ton of Ink to Prove It

by
Photo: Patricia Schlein/WENN

Ariel Winter seriously has a thing for tattoos, guys. We may have gotten to know and love the “Modern Family” actress for playing straight-laced Alex, but lately she’s been becoming more famous for her edgy Instagram posts and public behavior—and getting ink is obviously a huge part of her real-life persona.

Since they just keep randomly popping up, it’s hard to say exactly how many tats Winter has at this point—but we’re thinking her current number might be around five. Winter is not shy about showing off her tattoos on social media, and her go-to guy, celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo, showcased Ariel’s tiger tat on Instagram last year with the caption “🐯 for @arielwinter#halfneedle.”

View this post on Instagram

🐯 for @arielwinter #halfneedle

A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on

Take a gander at some of Winter’s other tattoos—including one that features her nieces and nephews initials.

17126699 1203249149795855 4636907801556287488 n Ariel Winter Loves Tattoos and Has a Ton of Ink to Prove It

Credit: Instagram | @arielwinter

Originally published July 2016. Updated May 2017.

