Ariel Winter Just Slammed Body Shamers on Instagram

Ariel Winter, 18-year-old actress-turned–body image advocate is not here for your body shaming. The “Modern Family” star has received a lot of criticism from trolls for her scantily clad Instagram posts (to see what the fuss is all about, click through the slideshow above), but in an interview with ET at last night’s Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood Issue Celebration in Los Angeles, she made it clear she doesn’t let the hate get to her.

“Everybody is so hyped up on the fact that I post photos where my butt’s out. It’s a butt. Everyone has a butt. I don’t think it’s crazy,” the teen said.

“I don’t really think I’m telling myself, ‘You should post this, you shouldn’t post that,’ I feel like I’m just having fun. I like my fans to see what I’m doing,” she continued. Winter added that more people should be embracing her body-positive attitude: “It’s like, Let me live! I’m enjoying my life, you’re enjoying your life. You should be posting your butt if you like it, too!” she added.

This isn’t the first time the actress has clapped back at body-shamers who flood her Instagram and Twitter feeds with cruel comments. In June, she responded to vitriol surrounding her graduation dress with a tweet: “Dear sorry body-shamers, I looked HOT in that dress,” she wrote. “And if you hate it, don’t buy it. But please get a hobby. XOXO Ariel #EmbraceYourBody.”