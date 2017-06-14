Fans Are Concerned for Ariel Winter After She Tweeted About Painful Nipple Piercings

Ariel Winter is not one to shy away from body talk—especially if it’s about her boobs. She’s been open about her breast reduction at 17, and isn’t quiet to shut down haters who focus on her bust. So, of course when the 19-year-old was contemplating nipple piercings, she went straight to the people and asked them what really matters: How f-ing painful is it?!

Under the guise of “asking for a friend” (we feel you, girl), the “Modern Family” actress was curious if you could be put under for nipple piercings and reached out to her Twitter followers for the answer.

Though no anesthesiologists chimed in with an actual answer on nipple numbing, there were several followers who offered home remedies, like ice, avoiding push-up bras, and numbing cream. Of course, there were also people who were straight-up freaked out at Winters accessorizing her nips.

But, like everything, Winters also had her supporters, who shared their own nipple-piercing stories. One woman, who re-pierced her nipples after taking them out to breastfeed, recommended bars over rings because “they move and hurt.” (Solid advice, TBH.)

Can’t wait to find out what your “friend” decides in the end, Ariel.