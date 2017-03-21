Important Question: WHY Is Ariel Winter Smoking a Cigar on Instagram?

First, we saw Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner lighting up for a photoshoot. Then Kylie Jenner joined the trend, smoking on Instagram. And the latest celeb to join the gang: Ariel Winter. Who lit up a cigar on Instagram. In Beijing. Wearing a sheer top and a black lace bra. “When in Beijing at a cigar bar…,” she wrote.
We’re not sure why so many young celebrities are choosing to glorify smoking all of a sudden, but we have to be honest: We’re a little concerned. For a long time, celeb smokers tried to hide their smoking habit, but these days, we’re noticing celebs voluntarily posting pics of themselves on Insta. What is going on?
Thing is—this isn’t the first time Winter has been spotted smoking, though this new shot is definitely not a paparazzi photo. On her way to a manicure appointment in Beverly Hills, she lit up in her car before heading in to get her nails done. And last month, during a night out in Sydney with beau Levi Meaden, she smoked a cigarette in a bustier and a pair of Louboutin boots.
Here’s hoping that this isn’t a new trend, but rather a flash in the pan.