Why Ariel Winter Posted a Butt Picture on Instagram

Do you ever wonder what your life would be like if you were famous? (Trick question, because duh.) We fully believe that anyone would look like a megawatt movie star after a few years of unlimited massages, spray tans, tooth whitening sessions, facials, trainers, and on-call beauty experts to shape your entire appearance and existence. And, according to Ariel Winter, the star treatment sometimes—or, possibly always—includes a little butt maintenance.

Over the weekend, the Modern Family actress posted a black-and-white photo on Instagram, wearing a jean jacket, some high heels, and a definitive lack of pants. Behind her crouches makeup artist Kip Zachary, who seems to be painting foundation or concealer over the middle of Winter’s butt. The cheeky (oh, god, we hate ourselves) caption on the photo? “BUTT really, don’t miss a spot” with the hashtags #secretshoot and #embraceyourcurves.

Uh, first of all, we applaud any person who posts a bare-assed picture of themselves for a few million picture to stare at. That’s next-level body confidence we wish upon every single human being in existence. But second of all, we’re incredibly happy that Winter posted this behind-the-scenes shot to kind of remind the world, hey, not everything you see is real. Not every celebrity’s skin is actually flawless and perfect. Sometimes, a little butt makeup is required. Which is the feel-good mantra of the century, we suppose.