Ariel Winter Posts Most Seductive Instagram Photo Yet, Naked in a Bubble Bath

Ariel Winter Posts Most Seductive Instagram Photo Yet, Naked in a Bubble Bath

Whether Ariel Winter really is wearing “lady bit pasties” in this pic as she claims is irrelevant, because she looks completely naked. Lounging in a twin-bed-size bubble bath by candlelight (and very good off-frame lighting), she posted a shot of herself from the set of her new movie, “Dog Years,” in which she plays an emotionally unstable chauffeur driving around an ex–movie star played by Burt Reynolds. So that should be fun.

“Today’s office…relax everyone it’s cranberry juice and I’m wearing lady bit pasties,” she captioned the photo. For the record, we are very relaxed.

13557029 1582932528671268 1355491172 n Ariel Winter Posts Most Seductive Instagram Photo Yet, Naked in a Bubble Bath

Credit: Instagram | @arielwinter

Winter is becoming something of a seasoned naked Instagrammer, happily posting snaps of herself on all fours in a bikini and lying seductively on the beach in a bikini and shopping for a bikini. This is the first completely naked shot we’ve seen of her, but since Instagram is not planning to #FreeTheNipple anytime soon, this is about as far as she can go on IG. But there’s always Snapchat!

12965217 1584980935162765 531506603 n Ariel Winter Posts Most Seductive Instagram Photo Yet, Naked in a Bubble Bath

Credit: Instagram | @arielwinter

