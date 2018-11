Disguised as media guru Arianna Huffington,Nasim Pedrad took to the stage during last night’s Saturday Night Live to break down the headlines alongside “cutie pie” (her words, not ours) Seth Meyers.

Between referring to Smash as “10 gay weddings in one hour” and imitating Obama‘s Al Green moment, we’re digging everything about this segment. Scroll down and check it out below!