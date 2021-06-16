Ariana Grande Is A Literal Ray Of Sunshine In Head-To-Toe Yellow

Summer is officially here and it looks like Ariana Grande is feeling all the sunshine vibes these days—is it because the singer recently tied the knot? Maybe! In any case, her most recent bright yellow Versace OOTD was simply a masterclass in head-to-toe monochrome dressing and I have all the details on her ‘fit.

For an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Grande donned a full Versace look pulled straight off the Fall/Winter 2020 runway, all in the brightest buttercup hue. Naturally, she posted some OOTD pics on her Instagram and her millions of followers (myself included) ate them up.

The vibe was equal parts ’60s-mod and early-aughts-pop-star, and the cheery colorway had me wishing I owned more pieces in sunshine yellow. Does anyone have Ari’s stylist’s cell phone number on speed dial? I need to phone a friend and that friend is Mimi Cuttrell!

As Coldplay once crooned, “It was all yellow,” and I’m talkin’ right down to the accessories. To coordinate with her yellow mini dress and matching platform Mary Jane-style heels, she finished off the look with some patterned yellow tights and tons of dainty gold jewelry (which, like, is basically yellow). Also, if anyone was distraught over the fact that it looked as though Grande had her many tattoos removed for her wedding to Dalton Gomez earlier this month, I am happy to report that it looks like they are all, in fact, still there.

If you’re admiring Ari’s look and find yourself thinking, Hey, I think I’ve seen those shoes before! you aren’t totally off-base. Grande posted a picture back in March wearing the same pair but in black, although I must say I prefer this more exciting colorway. Our girl clearly has a thing for wearing yellow these days, because she even styled the black pair with an ultra-shimmery gold mini dress, also by Versace.

The luxurious Italian design house is shaping up to be one of her all-time favorite brands, albeit one that I will never be able to buy anything from myself. I’ll have to settle for watching Ari wear their looks alongside James Corden in this post-lockdown Hairspray-inspired skit.

If you forgot, Grande starred as Penny Pingleton in Hairspray Live! back in 2016, a role played on-stage by many other incredible singers and in the 2007 Hairspray film by Ms. Amanda Bynes. With this in mind, I’d argue this is one of Corden’s best musical skits to date. I need a whole album of Ari-ified Hairspray hits!

This look is just the latest stop on Grande’s monochromatic greatest-hits outfit tour. She donned a purple matching skirt set earlier this month for a performance at the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards alongside The Weeknd and wore an all-black outfit while filming The Voice less than a week ago. If there’s one thing we can emulate from her most recent look (because we can’t all afford head-to-toe Versace) it’s the idea that picking one shade and sticking to it is the key to sartorial success.