Ariana Grande’s ‘Worst Behavior’ Lyrics Hint at Why She Once Kept Her Fiancé a Secret

Fans are gushing over Ariana Grande’s “Worst Behavior” lyrics’ meaning. Many are convinced that the song, which was released as a bonus track on the deluxe version of her album Positions, is all about Ari’s fiancé—and it’s easy to see why once you take a look at Ariana Grande’s “Worst Behavior” lyrics below.

Ariana, 27, released the deluxe edition of her sixth studio album on Friday, February 19. The expanded version of Positions features five new tracks—including a remix of “34+35” featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, “Test Drive,” “Main Thing,” “Someone Like U (Interlude)” and, of course, “Worst Behavior.” Each of these tracks has fans drawing allusions to Ariana’s fiancé Dalton Gomez, but it’s this latter song that really seems to reveal some details about their relationship.

Ariana announced her engagement to the Los Angeles real-estate agent in December 2020 after months of secretly dating and living together. In “Worst Behavior,” Ari finally seems to address her desire to keep their relationship private: “No phone, no pics, no postin us,” she sings at one point. “This love just ain’t disposable.” As one fan on Twitter noted, the song seems to be “literally about her and Dalton.”

“She’s talking about how he should say ‘I do’ and they are engaged, she’s saying to not post any photos and to keep their life personal life private,” the fan observed. And TBH, that’s not a far cry from how Ari and Dalton’s relationship started. The pair were first seen together in February 2020 when Ari was spotted kissing a mystery man at a restaurant, with multiple sources claiming at the time that they were already seeing each other for “several months”—but their relationship remained unconfirmed until later that summer, when Ariana went IG official went her beau in June 2020.

But why all the secrecy? Read on below for more of Ariana Grande’s “Worst Behavior” lyrics, so you can get an idea for yourself.

Verse 1

I’ve been on my worst behavior

But baby, I don’t need no savior

I’m way outta line

But I kind of like the way I

Feel when I just don’t give a fuck

Oh, I forgot to mention

I’ll be there in five

Pre-Chorus

We don’t really need to talk too much

Show each other what we know

I got other ways to catch you up

Couldn’t do it on the phone

So can you keep it secret?

Chorus

This ain’t no game won’t play with you

This time I know I’ll stay with you

Just promise you won’t say nothin’

Don’t you be actin’ like that, don’t you be actin’ like that, babe

No phone, no pics, no postin’ us

This love just ain’t disposable

Just take what’s yours, don’t run from it

Don’t you be actin’ like that, don’t you be actin’ like that, babe

Verse 2

Said baby it’s just in my nature (Oh-oh)

To be a little troublеmaker

So wrong but so right

Know you really like thе way I

Taste when we kiss, you reminisce

But this ain’t the last time

Just stay by my side

Pre-Chorus

We don’t really need to talk too much (Too much)

Show each other what we know (Know, oh-oh, oh-oh)

I got other ways to catch you up (To catch you up)

Couldn’t do it on the phone (The phone)

So can you keep it secret?

Chorus

This ain’t no game won’t play with you (Oh, babe)

This time I know I’ll stay with you (Stay with you)

Just promise you won’t say nothin’ (Won’t say nothin’)

Don’t you be actin’ like that, don’t you be actin’ like that, babe (Baby)

No phone, no pics, no postin’ us (Postin’ us)

This love just ain’t disposable (Oh, babe)

Just take what’s yours, don’t run from it

Don’t you be actin’ like that, don’t you be actin’ like that, babe

