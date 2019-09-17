Ariana Grande May Star In The ‘Wicked’ Movie So It’s Gonna Be A Hot Girl Fall

Honestly, this is the best news we’ve heard in a minute. Ariana Grande’s Wicked movie casting clue, means we may be getting epic vocals, witch vibes, and ponytails in the forthcoming film adaptation of Wicked. So before things get out of hand, we want to let you know that nothing is set in stone just yet. However, we do know that a Wicked film is in the works and Wicked‘s composer Stephen Schwartz would be beyond thrilled to have Ariana Grande step into the witchy world.

Universal is set to release Wicked on Dec. 22, 2021, and Schwartz told the Gay Times that Ariana is being “heavily considered” for the role. He said,

The Wicked movie is not quite far enough along yet for us to really be talking about specific casting, but obviously, everyone is very aware of the presence in the world of Ariana Grande and her extraordinary talent. We’d be fools for her not to be being seriously considered. Ultimately it won’t be my decision, Stephen Daldry is our director and he will have a lot to say about the casting, as will Universal and the studio. But, as I say, let’s just say that all of us are very aware of Ariana Grande.

You might not now that Ariana actually began her career on Broadway and she’s openly talked about her obsession with Wicked. Last year, she performed “The Wizard and I” during NBC’s live concert for the musical’s 15th anniversary.

If you didn’t know Wicked follows The Wizard of Oz, prior to Elphaba becoming the Wicked Witch of the East and before Glinda became the Good Witch of the North. We think Ariana would be iconic as Glenda the Good Witch. Since Ariana will be wrapping her year-long Sweetener tour soon–she might have all of 2020 to commit to Wicked if she is cast.