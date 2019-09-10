Ariana Grande Is Straight up Wearing Crocs and I Have a Lot of Questions

The date is Tuesday, September 10, 2019, and Ariana Grande has taken thy holy self to Instagram, where she’s shared mirror selfies with her audience of over 164 million followers (*Ariana voice* yuh) wearing a pair of CROCS. I’M NOT SCREAMING, YOU ARE. First, I’d like to disclaim that in this world that has seen darkness such as Harry Styles rejecting the role of Prince Eric, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s divorce, and pumpkin spice SPAM—never would I have guessed Ariana Grande wearing Crocs (unironically, BTW!) would be the pop culture moment that finally breaks me.

No offense to Crocs, but what. Notoriously the butt-end of a joke and unfortunately bullied as an “ugly shoe,” Crocs are not what you would expect a mega pop superstar, such as Grande, to wear—let alone boast about owning on a major social media platform. You see, Crocs are a shoe that can be best described by yours truly as a rubber-like clog featuring Swiss cheese holes for ventilation and a slingback strap probably meant for sport mode. Crocs as a brand has even taken their product to the next level by offering these things called Jibbitz, little ornamental charms you can decorate your Crocs with. You can get letters to spell out your name, a Sanrio character that reveals you’re prolly a weeaboo, or a soccer ball to show that you’re serious about extracurriculars! Apparently, Crocs aren’t just a shoe—they’re a lifestyle.

You see, there was a time when Crocs were cool, and then there was a time when they became uncool, and now, well, they are apparently cool again. And that’s fine. I love sartorial revivals. I just want to understand, and when it comes to Crocs coming back in style in 2019, well, I just don’t—but I am trying ever so hard to.

I do get this, though: The teens love Crocs, and because Ari knows what’s good, so does she. Right at the peak of VSCO girl culture, Ariana poses on Instagram (not once, but twice) in her signature oversized sweatshirt, super high ponytail, crossbody bag, and Crocs. And then there’s the proud ankle pop, the dramatic winged liner, the super #aesthetic warm filter—it’s all too much. Never have I ever seen Crocs so chic. Now note that a socks ‘n’ Crocs combo is the move. Also, note that you can go minimalist like Ari with a pair of white Crocs (sans Jibbitz) if you’re just looking to ease into this Crocs trend (eventually, you may work yourself up to Fire Crocs status).

Now if the double Croc posts don’t have you #ded, just watch her Instagram story, where you’ll find Ari wearing Crocs again with best friend Courtney Chipolone and the caption reading, “I feel …… so whole ….. so seen.” What is going on?????

One look at the comments, and you’ll see fans and celebs alike sending the “Boyfriend” singer massive praise for her footwear. “Look, another Croc queen.” “Come on Crocs! Now I want a pair.” “Yep, Yes, 100% here for it.” Even Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch has commented, “Everyone now runs and buys Crocs,” and I have no doubt that Croc’s sales are spiking right now. Ariana’s influence, y’all.

Now look at these other Crocs styles that are worth sharing—some cute, some I am praying for.

