Ariana Grande Just Shaded Her Wax Figure & Uh…We Don’t Blame Her

When someone says they’ll make a wax figure of you, you’ve gotta be pretty pumped. But uh…let’s just say Ari’s didn’t go quite as planned. Ariana Grande reacted to her wax figure with shade. But can you blame her? Madame Tussauds has created wax figures of everyone from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (…are they separated in the museum now too?), to Prince William and Kate Middleton. And here’s the thing—the wax figures are all SO accurate. For example, the royal couple is dressed in their engagement announcement outfits, with Kate in royal blue, and it’s simply stunning. And their wax figures were made over six years ago! We think it’s safe to assume the waxwork and replication process has advanced since then. But Ari’s wax figure kind of suggests otherwise…awk.

The body of Ari’s wax figure isn’t half bad. They’ve dressed the pop star in her classic over-the-knee black boots and paired them with a slouchy sweater. Great touch. Her hair looks as stunning as ever in a half-up, half-down look. Perfection. But wow—please take a look at her face and let us know if you think it looks anything like the “7 Rings” singer. We’ll help you out—the answer is no. And fans have only been responding to the reveal with sheer panic and confusion. Now the 25-year-old has weighed in with her own thoughts. PopCrave posted a pic of the wax figure to which Grande shadily replied, “I just wanna talk.” LOL. We’d love to be a fly on the wall during that discussion.

Here’s a closeup on the face in case you were hoping to see it. *up-close and personal.*

Some fans do see a resemblance. One person pointed out, “This is actually fine if you ignore the eyebrows.” Possibly, my friend. Possibly.

Another wrote, “It actually looks much more like her than most wax figures!” Hmm. Let’s take a look, shall we?

First up—Brad & Angelina. We can’t tell the difference between real life and wax.

Next, we have the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge IRL:

And their wax figures…*drum-roll please*:

And last but not least, we had to throw in Queen Elizabeth II because the detail of her face is perfection.

Real life:

Wax:

Need we say more?