Ariana Grande’s Wardrobe Malfunction at the Grammys Has Happened to All of Us

Nothing to worry about. Ariana Grande’s Grammys 2020 wardrobe malfunction has happened to most of us. The “Thank U Next Singer,” 26, walked the red carpet at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, in not one but two outfits. The first look, which Grande wore for photos, was a Cinderella-style blue gown with ruffles and tons of tulle. The second look, which Grande changed into for interviews, was a satin top with a beaded neckline. The Grammy winner paired the look with elbow-length gloves and a full skirt.

Both looks were cute AF, and her second def gave us Audrey Hepburn vibes. That being said, the second dress also made many fans wonder if Grande had a wardrobe malfunction, giving the pointiness of her nipple area. “Either it’s the cuts in her dress or Ariana Grande’s nipples are diamond cutters,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Does Ariana grande have her nipples pierced or is that unfortunate stitching.”

It’s hard to tell, but we think it may have just been unfortunate stitching—which, who hasn’t had that happen? Either way, nipples are 100 percent natural, and Grande wouldn’t have been the first celebrity to highlight them on the red carpet. (Need us remind you of Rihanna’s 2013 CFDA Awards Dress?)

Grande was nominated for five awards at the 2020 Grammys: Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Thank U, Next; Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “7 Rings”; and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Boyfriend” with Social House. She lost all five of her Grammys (most of her awards went to Billie Eilish, who swept the main categories), but that didn’t bother her much. Grande killed it in her performance of “Imagine,” “7 Rings” and “Thank U Next,” and after the Grammys, she took to Twitter to express how she had fun at the awards show regardless.

“i had a great mf time tonight 🙂 thank u for everything,” she tweeted. We’re glad she went too. She may not have won, but Ari is always a winner in our hearts.