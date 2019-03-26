Ariana Grande Surprised Fans with a New Song & It’s a Duet with an Old Friend

This has been an epic couple of months of music for Ariana Grande. The 25-year-old pop star has been churning out hit after hit, and it doesn’t look like her well of material is drying up anytime soon. During the Sweetener World Tour performance on March 25, Ariana Grande and Victoria Monét debuted a new song that has yet to be released. The duo sang the unreleased track, “She Got Her Own,” to a full stadium of Ari fans on opening night at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Grande loves to surprise her fans, and she definitely gave the crowd one when she pulled out her longtime friend and collaborator, who starred with her on Nickelodeon’s Victorious, for the performance.

Naturally, fans were obsessed. The screams from the crowd can be heard in the video Grande shared to her Twitter followers on Tuesday, March 26. Grande simply captioned the video of the girls crawling on a car covered in graffiti, “ @VictoriaMonet”

This isn’t the first time Grande has surprised fans with a treat during the Sweetener Tour. On the first night of the tour, which she kicked off in Madison Square Garden in New York City, Grande made sure to play some of her late ex-boyfriend’s music. As fans waited for the 5-foot icon to grace the stage, they were treated to some of Mac Miller’s music as a sweet tribute to the singer who died from an accidental overdose back in September 2018.

Monét delighted in the surprise song last night as well, sending a sweet tweet to Ari after their performance. “ most fun way to celebrate a 7th week at number 1 you’re A LEGEND on and off stage I love you”

Grande replied writing, “miss u already pls come back immediately. love u. ”

miss u already pls come back immediately. love u. 🖤 https://t.co/E4PyCIEXD7 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 26, 2019

We can’t wait for more surprises Grande must have in store. The rest of her tour is sure to be fire.