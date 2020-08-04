Even Covered Up With Sunnies & A Face Mask, Ariana Grande Is Still Prettier Than I’ll Ever Be

Staying safe while also looking cute is my only prerogative this summer, and Ariana Grande already has the vibe down pat. The singer’s Instagram posts are always stunning, but her latest photo is even better than usual—partially due to the fact that’s she promoting covering your mouth and nose to stop the spread of germs. (We stan!) Of course, even while covered up in sunglasses and a face mask, Ariana Grande’s latest Instagram selfie makes her look more gorgeous than I could ever hope to be. Catch me sitting in front of the window to catch natural light, throwing on my favorite shades and cloth face mask, and not coming anywhere close to this level of selfie perfection.

Though I’ve been attempting to perfect the oversized sunglasses and face mask look for the past few months, it seems I should take a lesson from Ariana Grande. Perhaps the key is to pair a face mask—either disposable like Grande’s or a cute reusable cloth mask—with slightly sheer sunglasses. Rather than obscuring the entire face and making it look like you’re hiding from the paparazzi, this style of sunnies lets them see deep into your eyes.

Of course, if you’re someone who likes to hide the fact you don’t have on any eye makeup with opaque sunnies (Just me? K.) you might want to throw on some mascara first—or just rock a bare eye. For those who are all about an eye makeup moment, though, you can show off your hard work, protect your eyes and make your face mask look chic as hell at the same time. Who knew sheer sunnies could be such a game changer? (Apparently Ariana Grande did, and we’re all just a few steps behind.)

And though we may never feel as glamorous as Ariana Grande while taking a casual selfie for the ‘Gram, we can most certainly try. I rounded a couple pairs of sunnies similar to the superstar’s, so you can get the same look—both sheer and opaque (for those who truly want to cover up). Even if your photos don’t turn out exactly how you want them, at least you’ll have some cute new sunglasses in your wardrobe this summer, right? After all, you can never have too many pairs of Ariana Grande-inspired sunnies.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Simbo Sun CUBK Sunglasses

This pair of square sunglasses from Etnia Barcelona are the oversized look of my dreams. The sunset hues combined with the updated retro style is too good to pass up.

2. All The Way Up Oversized Sunglasses

For a summery vibe, you can’t go wrong with these Urban Outfitters oversized sunglasses. They’re neutral enough to go with any outfit, and cute enough that you’ll want to wear them every single day.