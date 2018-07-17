Ariana Grande Shuts Down a Ponytail Hater on Instagram With Two Words

If we asked you to picture a ponytail in your head right now, it’s more than likely someone’s head would accompany that ponytail, because… well, duh. And it wouldn’t be just anyone’s head—it would be Ariana Grande’s.

Grande’s signature ‘do has graced the top of her head since the end of her Nickelodeon days, and, frankly, we’ve always stanned it—it’s practically a crown! And although she looks undeniably gorgeous without a pony (like when she posed for that Vogue cover with cascading blonde tresses), we’d be clinical if she ever ditched it permanently.

One Instagram user, however, does not share this sentiment—and she made it very clear to Ms. Grande (and the rest of the world) in a recent comment, which she left on a photo of Grande posted by Mimi Cuttrell, her stylist.

As you can see, Grande’s short-and-sweet comeback was nothing short of iconic, silencing the troll with two simple words. Props to her for always remaining polite mid-feud—we can’t say we’d do the same.