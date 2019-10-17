OMG—Ariana Grande Asked To Sample Kylie Jenner Singing ‘Rise And Shine’

It’s been 89 hours since the world first heard Kylie Jenner singing “rise and shine” to Stormi, and nothing has been the same since. The viral two-second clip of her lil tune isn’t nearly long enough, but because the internet is a magical place, Ariana Grande may actually turn it into a song. Ariana Grande sampling Kylie Jenner’s “rise and shine” video could easily become a chart-topping hit—as long as she agrees to Kylie’s one special condition.

If you haven’t been fortunate enough to hear Kylie singing “rise and shine,” allow us the pleasure of changing your life forever. It took place at the end of Kylie’s 16-minute tour of the Kylie Cosmetics office (at the 15:25 mark to be precise), when she took viewers into Stormi’s bedroom to wake her up. She turned on the lights and softly belted out, “riiiiise and shhHhhhine.” Her voice is… unexpectedly pleasant and melodious?! But like, where did this voice come from?! (To make things even more hilarious, Stormi was already awake when Kylie sang this beautiful tune to her, probably because of the camera people awkwardly lurking in the dark room. It’s almost like Kylie was actually singing to us.)

Someone captured the clip and posted it onto Twitter, with the caption: “I can’t stop watching this I’m dying.” Same here.

Shortly afterward, everybody made “rise and shine” into their new alarm ringtone and began writing passionate petitions to the Grammy judges.

One big fan of “rise and shine” was Ariana Grande. She couldn’t help but cover the tune on her Instagram. “@kyliejenner can i sample,” she wrote in the video.

Kylie Jenner is completely on board, but only under one condition.

“Yes, yes you can @arianagrande,” she wrote in a repost. “As long as I’m in the music video.”

Please let this be real.