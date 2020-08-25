Ariana Grande Paired Her $62 Sports Bra With A Bedazzled Face Mask, Because Of Course She Did

It’s no secret that Ariana Grande is a selfie queen—Just take a look at her Instagram feed and you’ll see what I mean.—and we’ve once again been blessed with a Grande original. The singer’s latest ‘Gram photo is very much an embodiment of the year 2020 in ways only she could pull off, but you better believe I’m going to attempt to steal the look immediately. Wearing a sports bra and rhinestone face mask, Ariana Grande served like she’s never served before. How the singer can turn a simple mirror selfie into something worthy of the MoMA is beyond me. Needless to say, though, I love it.

Thankfully, this is one Ariana Grande ensemble that we can all easily get for ourselves. So often, celebrities wear outfits that are wildly unattainable—in terms of price, yes, but also due to the fact so many of our favorite red carpet looks are custom-made. (*Sigh.*) And while these jaw-dropping looks are always fun to add to Pinterest mood boards, they’re not the type of ensemble we can usually obtain for our own closets. In the case of Ariana Grande’s bedazzled face mask and sports bra ‘fit, though, we’re all in luck.

There’s nothing quite like being able to get the same look as a celebrity—especially when that celebrity is Ariana Grande. She’s been serving us several affordable looks lately (Did you see Ari’s green bikini? We stan.) and it just proves that even stars like to save every now and then. For that, my budget and I are eternally grateful.

Getting Ariana Grande’s fun and casual outfit for yourself truly could not be easier. We’ve found the singer’s exact black sports bra and bedazzled mask, plus some similar leggings, too. Put the pieces together, and voila! You’re basically Ariana Grande now. All that’s left to do is snag a few Grammy nominations and add in some hair extensions to create her double-pony hairstyle. Just don’t be surprised if someone mistakes you for the pop star while you’re shopping for groceries.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Wild Thing Bra

Here’s Ariana Grande’s exact black sports bra (!!) from Alo Yoga. This piece is definitely a wardrobe staple, so even if you don’t plan on adding a bedazzled mask, you can’t go wrong with this $62 purchase.

2. Holographic Face Mask

If you do want to go the extra mile and add a fun rhinestone face mask to your ensemble, you can grab Grande’s actual mask from Get Stonned. The brand is by beauty influencer Megs Cahill. She also hawks really fun rhinestones you can wear all over your face (especially your eyes) to seriously get Ari’s look. The masks ship out early September but if you can’t wait, we found a look-a-like below.

3. Rhinestone Mask

Of course, we always love a back-up option! This cute rhinestone face mask is perfect if you can’t wait for the official release of Ariana Grande’s Get Stonned mask—or if you just want to have a couple bedazzled masks in your collection. We won’t judge.

4. High-Waist Airlift Leggings

We don’t know for sure that Grande went with Alo Yoga for her leggings, but seeing as she’s clearly a fan of their sports bras, I can’t help but wonder if her bottoms might be Alo, too. Either way, a pair of dark gray leggings are essential for any athleisure look—and the High-Waist Airlift Leggings by Alo Yoga are a personal fave.