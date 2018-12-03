Ariana Grande Responds to Pete Davidson Calling Out Fans for Bullying Him

Since wishing Ariana Grande well on a statement on Saturday Night Live in November, Pete Davidson hasn’t said much about his relationship with the pop star. That ended on Monday when the 25-year-old took to his Instagram to call out the singer’s fans for bullying him and telling him to kill himself.

In the Instagram, Davidson explained that he’s “kept [his] mouth shut” and hasn’t “said a word about anyone or anything”—and yet, he’s continually harassed by fans because of the relationship. “I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference,” he wrote. “Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling.”

Davidson, who has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, also called out fans who told him to kill himself despite his history with mental health. The comedian ended his Instagram with a vow that he won’t let the bullies bring him down and that he will continue to fight for mental health awareness. “I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth,” he wrote. “I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the Internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is, I see you and I love you.”

After his Instagram, dozens of celebrities, including Emily Ratajkowski and Tan France, flooded Davidson’s comments with support. One celebrity who offered her own support was Davidson’s own ex, Grande, who responded to the SNL star’s Instagram in a direct message to a fan.

Soon after Davidson’s Instagram, user @arianashijabi tweeted a conversation between her and the singer, in which Grande states that she has “never encouraged anything but forgiveness” from her fans and that she “cares deeply” about her ex’s health. She also explained that she’s blocked from Davidson’s Instagram, which is why she didn’t see any of the harassment himself and hasn’t reached out directly.

“I have never encouraged anything but forgiveness,” she wrote. “I care deeply about Pete and his health and would never encourage any kind of mistreatment. I haven’t seen any of it because I’m blocked, but I want you to know that I would never want or encourage that ever and you should know that. I care about him deeply.”

To confirm that she wrote the message to the fan, Grande retweeted the fan’s tweet with her signature black heart emoji.

Breakups are complicated and no one but Grande and Davidson knows what was behind the fallout of their relationship. Listen to Grande and Davidson and stop the bullying. Grande has never encouraged her fans to go after her ex, and her recent words confirm that.