StyleCaster
Share

Ariana Grande Just Dragged Her Ex-Photographer For Requesting Models’ Nudes

What's hot
StyleCaster

Ariana Grande Just Dragged Her Ex-Photographer For Requesting Models’ Nudes

by
Ariana Grande
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Kevin Mazur For Entertainment/Getty Images.

Inappropriate workplace behavior is nothing new, but there are some industries where some people believe they can do whatever they want because their name can make or break a person’s career. Ariana Grande’s reaction to photographer Marcus Hyde’s scandal proves she’s not having any disgusting behavior.

Ariana decided to call out celebrity photographer Hyde following allegations that he offered free photographs to Sunnaya, a Los Angeles-based model, in exchange for nude photos. Sunnaya replied to Hyde’s ad looking for models. Sunnaya and Hyde corresponded through Instagram, where he asked the model for a nude picture. According to Page 6, she replied that she doesn’t have any and that she is only “comfortable shooting lingerie and partial nudity.”

Hyde then explained that the photoshoot would be free if she shot the pictures nude, but that it would cost her $2,000 if she was clothed. Hyde messaged, “Gotta see if you’re […] worth it.”

TRASH!!!

In response, Sunnaya shared their correspondence publically and captioned one of these images, “Male photographers be like.” Sunnaya’s friends and followers supported her and shared these messages.

In modeling, like in many careers, there are always people who are willing to abuse their position as gatekeepers to the industry so they can take advantage of impressionable young people looking for work.

Normally, these kinds of actions are unnoticed or unreported, but as the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements have increasingly provided agency for women, in particular, more women are standing up to people who try to cross the line.

Without mentioning his name, Grande posted an Instagram story asking models and artists not to “shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable and make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don’t want to.” Grande then listed a few photographers she does like working with.

Ariana Grande Just Dragged Her Ex Photographer For Requesting Models Nudes

Image: Instagram.

You may not have heard of Marcus Hyde, but in addition to past work with Ariana Grande, he’s chummy with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. In addition to being their personal photographer, Kimye have forked over $25,000 for the photographer’s medical bills after a car accident. More women have come forward to talk about Hyde’s misconduct, according to Cosmopolitan.

We’re so glad Ariana is using her platform to speak out.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
October 2008
October 2008

Attending her first red carpet at Planet Hollywood in New York City.

Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage.
December 2009
December 2009

Arriving at The Lovely Bones movie premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Photo: John Shearer/WireImage.
March 2010
March 2010

Arriving at Nickelodeon's 23rd annual Kid's Choice Awards.

Photo: John Shearer/WireImage.
June 2010
June 2010

Arriving at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Universal City, California.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
February 2011
February 2011

Arriving at the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
September 2012
September 2012

Attending the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
November 2013
November 2013

Attending the 2013 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
December 2013
December 2013

Performing during the Y 100 Jingle Ball in Sunrise, Florida.

Photo: Troy Rizzo/ Getty Images.
January 2014
January 2014

Attending the 56th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage
December 2014
December 2014

Performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London, England.

Photo: Michael Stewart/FilmMagic.
February 2015
February 2015

Arriving at the 57th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/ FilmMagic.
November 2015
November 2015

Performing during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/AMA2015/WireImage.
April 2016
April 2016

Attending the 2016 Time 100 Gala, Time's Most Influential People In The World in New York City.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Time.
May 2016
May 2016

Performing at Vevo Presents at The Angel Orensanz Foundation in New York City.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Vevo.
August 2016
August 2016

Attending the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/FilmMagic.
August 2016
August 2016

Performing with Nicki Minaj during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
September 2016
September 2016

Performing at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia.
November 2016
November 2016

Attending the press junket for NBC's Hairspray Live! at NBC Universal Lot in Universal City, California.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
December 2016
December 2016

Performing during Madonna presents An Evening of Music, Art, Mischief and Performance to benefit Raising Malawi at Faena Forum in Miami Beach, Florida.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Raising Malawi.
February 2017
February 2017

Performing during the Dangerous Woman Tour opener in Phoenix, Arizona.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation.
February 2017
February 2017

Performing during the Dangerous Woman Tour opener in Phoenix, Arizona.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation.
March 2018
March 2018

Performing in Washington, D.C. at the March For Our Lives event.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives.
May 2018
May 2018

Attending the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Photo: Jackson Lee/Getty Images.
View this post on Instagram

super big and mature looking

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

View this post on Instagram

super big and mature looking

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

June 2018

Posing in knee-high Gucci boots on Instagram.

Photo: Instagram (@ArianaGrande).
August 2018
August 2018

Presenting "The Sweetener Sessions" at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for American Express.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Selena Gomez Is The Queen Of Birthdays Once Again

Selena Gomez Is The Queen Of Birthdays Once Again
  • October 2008
  • December 2009
  • March 2010
  • June 2010
  • February 2011
  • September 2012
  • November 2013
  • December 2013
  • January 2014
  • December 2014
  • February 2015
  • November 2015
  • April 2016
  • May 2016
  • August 2016
  • August 2016
  • September 2016
  • November 2016
  • December 2016
  • February 2017
  • February 2017
  • March 2018
  • May 2018
  • June 2018
  • August 2018
Tags:
share