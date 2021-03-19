Ariana Grande Just Wore These TikTok Famous Jeans & Now I Need Them

As someone in their mid-30s, I never really considered shopping at Princess Polly. Well, until TikTok showed me what I was missing. The Australian company hawks really cute, on-trend clothes for under $100. It seems Ariana Grande agrees. Grande is wearing Princess Polly jeans on Instagram in a killer new look styled by Mimi Cuttrell. I’m not exactly sure what it’s for but I want to steal the entire thing.

The jeans in question are basically out of my dreams. They’re straight leg with a light wash and an asymmetrical waistband. Although the brand calls them “low-waisted,” this isn’t the low waist of my teenage years—thank goodness. The waistband still sits pretty high on the models and on Grande.

Other than the Prada shoes, the pop star’s outfit is pretty affordable. Her top is from H&M and her jewelry is Mejuri. As usual, Michael Anthony is responsible for her makeup and Josh Liu did her signature ponytail.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

They’re the perfect just-baggy-enough style to wear with both Prada pointed-toe heels (as Grande did) or white sneakers. And the best part? They’re on sale for a limited time with code 20AFTERPAY.

As much as I’m obsessed with these jeans—and I am—I’m bummed Princess Polly isn’t inclusive in terms of sizing. Considering so many other fast fashion brands sell plus sizes now, it’s about time PP gets onboard. If you’re looking for a plus-size pair that’s similar, we love these from Forever 21. And then we can all jump on TikTok and show them off.