Shop The Exact White-Hot Bustier From Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ Music Video

Of all the looks I’ve been gagging over since the video dropped, the white lingerie moment in Ariana Grande’s “Positions” music video is by far my favorite. Don’t get me wrong, mama strutted her stuff in those Gucci pearls, and I’d sell my soul to the devil himself for that Mugler corset, but something about the white bustier moment in contrast to those more buttoned-up, ~presidential~ looks was the perfect contrast. Ari really killed it, y’all.

If you haven’t had the sheer joy of streaming it yet, Ariana Grande’s new single, “Positions” is out now, as is the music video, which depicts Grande as our Commander in Chief. If only our country could be so lucky! Grande struts her stuff in head-to-toe designer looks, many of which are clearly inspired by Jackie O, the undisputed face of White House sartorial slays—that is, until Ari showed up.

Grande’s stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, absolutely outdid herself with this video, and when I say I’m creating looks for myself inspired by every single scene, I mean it. Of course, I’m not always able to afford the exact pricy pieces, so I’ll be shopping dupes, too. Exhibit A? Grande’s Dion Lee Corded Lace Corset, which she wears in the kitchen scene, which retails for a casual $790. She put that presidential paycheck to use, y’all!

Am I going to use this music video as an excuse to buy myself some new lingerie? Of course I am! Seeing how fire Grande looks in this Dion Lee pick, I’m almost tempted to drop two-thirds of my monthly rent on a single white bustier. That said, I am juuuust sane enough to know that this probably isn’t a smart move, so I’ve spent the morning scouting dupes instead.

Maybe one day in the future, when Grande is president for real and all is right with the world, I’ll have the coin to copy her exact look. Until then, read on to shop her bustier, plus similar styles I’ll be considering for my newly-chosen “Positions” Halloween Costume.

Dion Lee Corded Lace Corset

Of course, this pricy pick is Grande’s exact top. It’s gorgeous, so if you’ve got the funds, you might as well.

Reformation Hampshire Top

If you’re more into the flattering effects of the corset look than the lacy bits, Reformation’s Hampshire Top should do the trick. Plus, it’s a hell of a lot more wearable, given we’re not all popstars-turned-presidents.

Opaak Eileen Lace Gathered Bodysuit

Tucked into a little floral skirt and paired with some chunky white platform heels, this lacy bodysuit is a great dupe for Grande’s bustier—plus, it’s way more comfortable than an actual corset.

For Love & Lemons x VS Forever Garter Bustier

Although strapless, this stunning bustier has the right ratio of white boning to lace detail. Plus, you can attach garters for s super-sexy look.

Goddess Lace Bustier

If your chest needs a little more support than Grande’s, this gorgeous white bustier comes in sizes 34B-50FF.

Dion Lee Rib Jersey Corset

This is the exact same style as Grande’s bustier, but done in a rib jersey material, so it’s $300 cheaper.