Ariana Grande Just Won the Debate With Her ‘Positions’ Music Video & Lyrics

President Grande is ready to serve, and serve she did. Ariana Grande’s “Positions” lyrics include tributes for Dalton Gomez and shade at Pete Davidson.

A year after the release of her most recent album, Thank U Next, Grande is back with her newest single: “Positions.” The Grammy winner released the song and its music video on Friday, October 23. The music video sees Grande as President of the United States at press conferences and in meetings with high-level officials. However, the lyrics are less about America and more about love (and sex.) “Heaven sent you to me / I’m just hopin’ I don’t repeat history / I’m tryna meet your mama on a Sunday / Then make a lotta love on a Monday,” Grande sings in one of the lyrics, which is believed to be about her relationship with her current boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, and how she doesn’t want to “repeat” the mistakes she made with her ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson.

As fans know, Grande and Davidson had a whirlwind relationship (and engagement) from May 2018 to October 2018. Two years after her split from Davidson, Grande went on to date Gomez, a normal dude and a real estate agent for the Aaron Kirman Group. The couple went public with their relationship in May 2020 in the music video for Grande and Justin Bieber’s song “Stuck With U,” which saw the “Thank U Next” singer and her boyfriend hugging and slow dancing.

As for “Positions,” the song is about Grande’s love for Gomez and how she often switches “positions” for him in more ways than one. “Switchin’ the positions for you / Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom / I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin’ through hoops / Know my love infinite, nothin’ I wouldn’t do / That I won’t do, switchin’ for you,” she sings.

Read the lyrics for Ariana Grande’s “Positions” ahead.

Verse 1

Heaven sent you to me

I’m just hopin’ I don’t repeat history

Pre-Chorus

Boy, I’m tryna meet your mama on a Sunday

Then make a lotta love on a Monday (Ah, ah)

Never need no (No), no one else, babe

’Cause I’ll be

Chorus

Switchin’ the positions for you

Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin’ through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothin’ I wouldn’t do

That I won’t do, switchin’ for you

Verse 2

Perfect, perfect

You’re too good to be true (You’re too good to be true)

But I get tired of runnin’, fuck it

Now, I’m runnin’ with you (With you)

Pre-Chorus

Said, boy, I’m tryna meet your mama on a Sunday

Then make a lotta love on a Monday (Ah, ah)

Never need no (No), no onе else, babe

‘Causе I’ll be

Chorus

Switchin’ the positions for you

Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin’ through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothin’ I wouldn’t do

That I won’t do, switchin’ for you

Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin’ through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothin’ I wouldn’t do (Nothin’)

That I won’t do, switchin’ for you

Bridge

This some shit that I usually don’t do (Yeah)

But for you, I kinda, kinda want to (Mmm)

‘Cause you’re down for me and I’m down too (And I’m down too)

Yeah, I’m down too

Switchin’ the positions for you

This some shit that I (Yeah) usually don’t do (Don’t do)

But for you, I kinda, kinda want to (Mmm)

‘Cause you’re down for me and I’m down too (‘Cause you’re down for me)

Chorus

Switchin’ the positions for you

Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin’ through hoops (Jumpin’, jumpin’)

Know my love infinite, nothin’ I wouldn’t do

That I won’t do, switchin’ for you (Ooh woah)

Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin’ through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothin’ I wouldn’t do (I wouldn’t do)

That I won’t do, switchin’ for you

Outro

Yeah

Ah, yeah

Ah (Ah), yeah