Here’s How Ariana Really Feels About Pete Dating Kim 3 Years After Calling Off Their Engagement

Now that she’s a married woman, Ariana Grande’s response to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian‘s dating rumors couldn’t be more chill. The “Thank U, Next” singer isn’t keeping tabs on her exes—and she simply “doesn’t care” about Pete’s dating life in the first place, according to a new report.

The Voice coach, 28, is still focusing on herself amid speculation that her ex-fiancé Pete is dating Kim. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source told Hollywood Life in a report published on November 5, 2021, referring to Ariana’s marriage to Dalton Gomez. “She really doesn’t keep up with who her exes are dating and what’s going on in their personal lives because she’s solely focused on her own life and career. If he’s happy, then she’s all for it.” A second insider added, “Ariana really doesn’t care who he dates because she is a happily married woman now with the love of her life. That being said, she has no bad feelings for Pete and has nothing but respect for him. She wishes him the best.”

While we now know that Pete’s ex doesn’t have any hard feelings when it comes to him dating Kim, it seems the same cannot be said for the SKIMS founder’s ex-husband, Kanye West, whom she filed for divorce from in February 2021 after six years of marriage. The rapper, for his part, was “really put off” by recent reports that Kim, 41, and Pete, 27, were spotted holding hands during an outing at a theme park in California. “Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all,” an insider previously shared with Hollywood Life. “He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public displays of affection with anyone until their divorce is finalized. He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God.'”

Since their outing in late October, Kim and Pete have been spotted spending time together again in New York City. On November 2, 2021, Page Six reported that the pair had a private rooftop date at Campania in Pete’s hometown of Staten Island. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately. It was just the two of them,” a source told the site at the time, noting that Kim and Pete dined without any security with them, and “they quietly were able to sneak in and out.” The pair were seen on a second date a day later at Zero Bond in Manhattan, per TMZ. While Kim and Pete have yet to comment on their romance, a source told Us Weekly at the time that “things could turn romantic” between them. “No one really knows what is going on with Kim and Pete,” the insider said. “They are just friends right now, but things could turn romantic.”

Speculation about Kim and Pete’s rumored romance was first sparked after the pair shared a kiss on the set of Saturday Night Live. Kim guest hosted SNL—where Pete stars as a cast member—on October 9, 2021. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, “Pete was a “true professional” with Kim, but it didn’t take long for “things” to become “flirty” between them after the episode ended. “He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty,” the insider told the site on November 5, 2021. “They exchanged numbers and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away.”

A source also told Hollywood Life that Kim and Pete saw “sparks” between them while filming SNL. “They were having a good time—you could see that there were sparks. You can tell they became quick friends while she was on the show,” the insider said. The source also added that, while Kim and Pete aren’t “officially boyfriend and girlfriend” yet, they do share “an attraction” to each other and are “weighing the options” as to whether to pursue a serious relationship.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.