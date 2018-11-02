Ariana Grande Shades Pete Davidson for Joking About Her on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s engagement didn’t end as well as we thought—at least, according to Grande’s recent tweets. The drama began on Thursday when Saturday Night Live released a promotion with Davidson, guest host Jonah Hill and singer Maggie Rogers, who is this week’s musical guest.

The video features Davidson meeting Rogers for the first time and immediately asking if she wants to get married. “Hey Maggie, I’m Pete”, Davidson says. “Do you want to get married?”

It didn’t take long for the internet to see the similarities between Davidson’s joke and his relationship with Grande, and call him out for shading her. Both Grande and Davidson met on SNL, and they were often criticized for their fast engagement, which lasted five months.

One of those on the internet was Grande who took to her Twitter to shade her ex-fiancé for making fun of her. In a series of now-deleted tweets, Grande seemed to find it funny that Davidson “hated relevancy” in their relationship but continues to talk about her. “for someone who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh,” Grande tweeted, which she followed with, “thank u, next.”

Not too long after, a fan retweeted the SNL‘s video with the joke, “tag yourself i’m maggie.” Grande retweeted that tweet with a simple period, heavily suggesting that her previous tweets were about Davidson.

So, was Grande shading Davidson? Though there was no confirmation, the signs point to yes. And while it’s unclear if Grande’s tweets were directed her ex, it’s much clearer that Davidson’s joke on SNL was. Looks like we’re in for a drama-filled ride.