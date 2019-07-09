Ariana Grande Never Truly Knew Pete Davidson—OMG

A lot can happen in a year. Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s relationship was a distraction. The Sweetener songstress explained that she never really knew Davidson, even after four months of being engaged. Now, nearly a year after the couple called off their realationship, Ariana is opening up about her whirlwind romance with the Saturday Night Live comedian.
In an interview with Vogue—Ariana graces the cover of their August issue—the 25-year-old pop star explained that dating Davidson was a welcome and fun “distraction” during a difficult year. “My friends were like, ‘Come! We’re gonna have a fun summer.’ And then I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction,” she told the magazine. “It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him. I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff,” she explained.
The couple’s engagement was fraught with some difficulty. Grande’s ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, died of an apparent overdose in early September. This proved challenging for Grande and Davidson to handle, and ultimately the relationship didn’t survive. Grande took to social media to sort of address the split on Instagram, saying she was taking a break on her story. “Time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit,” she wrote. “It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that i’m not tryna to see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep goin. Love u. And thank u for bein here always.” The post was quickly deleted but the message was out there.
Grande looks stunning on the August issue of Vogue, and her little pup Toulouse is a regular supermodel as well! This is one of the pop-stars most open and honest interviews. In addition to her relationship with Pete Davidson, the singer also discusses her on-stage breakdowns, and the challenge but beauty of singing songs for the late Mac Miller.
October 2008
Attending her first red carpet at Planet Hollywood in New York City.
Photo:
Jim Spellman/WireImage.
December 2009
Arriving at The Lovely Bones movie premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Photo:
John Shearer/WireImage.
March 2010
Arriving at Nickelodeon's 23rd annual Kid's Choice Awards.
Photo:
John Shearer/WireImage.
June 2010
Arriving at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Universal City, California.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
February 2011
Arriving at the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
September 2012
Attending the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
November 2013
Attending the 2013 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
December 2013
Performing during the Y 100 Jingle Ball in Sunrise, Florida.
Photo:
Troy Rizzo/ Getty Images.
January 2014
Attending the 56th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
December 2014
Performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London, England.
Photo:
Michael Stewart/FilmMagic.
February 2015
Arriving at the 57th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/ FilmMagic.
November 2015
Performing during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/AMA2015/WireImage.
April 2016
Attending the 2016 Time 100 Gala, Time's Most Influential People In The World in New York City.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Time.
May 2016
Performing at Vevo Presents at The Angel Orensanz Foundation in New York City.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Vevo.
August 2016
Attending the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Photo:
Nicholas Hunt/FilmMagic.
August 2016
Performing with Nicki Minaj during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Photo:
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
September 2016
Performing at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia.
November 2016
Attending the press junket for NBC's Hairspray Live! at NBC Universal Lot in Universal City, California.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
December 2016
Performing during Madonna presents An Evening of Music, Art, Mischief and Performance to benefit Raising Malawi at Faena Forum in Miami Beach, Florida.
Photo:
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Raising Malawi.
February 2017
Performing during the Dangerous Woman Tour opener in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation.
March 2018
Performing in Washington, D.C. at the March For Our Lives event.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives.
May 2018
Attending the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Photo:
Jackson Lee/Getty Images.
June 2018
Posing in knee-high Gucci boots on Instagram.
Photo:
Instagram (@ArianaGrande).
August 2018
Presenting "The Sweetener Sessions" at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for American Express.