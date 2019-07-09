Ariana Grande Never Truly Knew Pete Davidson—OMG

A lot can happen in a year. Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s relationship was a distraction. The Sweetener songstress explained that she never really knew Davidson, even after four months of being engaged. Now, nearly a year after the couple called off their realationship, Ariana is opening up about her whirlwind romance with the Saturday Night Live comedian.

In an interview with Vogue—Ariana graces the cover of their August issue—the 25-year-old pop star explained that dating Davidson was a welcome and fun “distraction” during a difficult year. “My friends were like, ‘Come! We’re gonna have a fun summer.’ And then I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction,” she told the magazine. “It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him. I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff,” she explained.

The couple’s engagement was fraught with some difficulty. Grande’s ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, died of an apparent overdose in early September. This proved challenging for Grande and Davidson to handle, and ultimately the relationship didn’t survive. Grande took to social media to sort of address the split on Instagram, saying she was taking a break on her story. “Time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit,” she wrote. “It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that i’m not tryna to see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep goin. Love u. And thank u for bein here always.” The post was quickly deleted but the message was out there.

Grande looks stunning on the August issue of Vogue, and her little pup Toulouse is a regular supermodel as well! This is one of the pop-stars most open and honest interviews. In addition to her relationship with Pete Davidson, the singer also discusses her on-stage breakdowns, and the challenge but beauty of singing songs for the late Mac Miller.