Pete Davidson Revealed the Real Reason He & Ariana Grande Broke Up

It’s been more than a year since Ari and Pete ended their engagement, but it’s only now that we learned what didn’t work out in their relationship. Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s breakup reason was Mac Miller’s death. In a recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God, the Saturday Night Live cast member, 26, revealed that he knew his relationship with Grande was over after Miller’s accidental overdose in September 2018.

“I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you’ve got to do, I’ll be here,’” said Davidson, who split from Grande a month after Miller’s death. “I think I said, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here.’”

He continued, “I pretty much knew it was around over after that. That was really horrible, and I can’t imagine what that shit is like. All I do know is that she really loved the shit out of him, and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything. That was fucked up. Prayers to his family and all of his friends.”

As fans know, Grande isn’t Davidson’s only famous ex in the past couple years. The comedian also opened up about his relationship with Kaia Gerber and how it ended because of his mental health. “We were dating for a few months,” he said. “She’s very young, and I’m fucking going through a lot and it was before I was going to rehab. It’s just like, she should be having fun”

He continued, “She shouldn’t have to be worrying about some dude that just has issues and shit. She should be enjoying her work. It just wasn’t the right place or the right time at all. Also, her parents were really helpful and stuff, so they’re all cool.”

Though Davidson’s relationships didn’t work out (the SNL star has also dated Kate Beckinsale and Cazzie David), he’s still hopeful to find love. “I just want a kid, that’s all,” he said. “I think it would be awesome. It’ll keep me around, keep my head up and I want to be there for [someone] or do something that I didn’t have growing up. That’s like my biggest thing.”

He continued, “I’ve got to be in love. I’m at the point where I’m like, ‘Maybe I should adopt or something. Me and my mom or something—just adopt.’ [Because] I think everybody’s afraid of the Davidson seed!”