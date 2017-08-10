Ariana Grande’s New Pastel Pink Hair Is Her First Hair Change in a Year

Let’s be frank: Ariana Grande isn’t known for her mind-blowing hair changes. For the most part, the 24-year-old singer has been sporting the same ass-length high ponytail for the past half-decade. Yeah, she got bangs, but that was over a year ago. Given all this information, you would understand our excitement when we opened up our Instagram yesterday to find out the “Into You” singer dyed her hair pastel pink.

A year since her last grande hair change, the “Dangerous Woman” artist appeared to have switched her hair up big time by ditching her medium brown for pastel pink. The former Nickelodeon star showed off her new ‘do in an Instagram video featuring herself riding in the backseat of a car through Tokyo.

In the video, Grande looks almost unrecognizable with shoulder-grazing pink hair with piecey fringe bangs. She topped off the look with a cat filter, because we know the girl loves her cat ears. Grande’s pink isn’t the first time we’ve seen her experiment with brightly colored hair, though. If you remember the actress’s Nickelodeon days, you’ll recall her sporting fiery red locks.

Now for the hard part. Turns out, like a lot of untrustworthy celebrity hair changes these days, Grande’s pink hair is simply a wig. Falling into the same trap as Zendaya‘s bangs or Selena Gomez‘s extensions, we’re embarrassed to say that we were nearly duped. How will we ever trust the hair gods again? Oh, right—we never should.