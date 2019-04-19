Ariana Grande Was Paid Twice as Much as Beyoncé to Headline Coachella

So this is something we weren’t expecting. Ariana Grande was paid more than Beyoncé for Coachella. The petite pop-star allegedly made twice as much as Queen Bey, and fans are not happy about it. Grande made history this year as the youngest performer to ever headline the festival. Beyoncé made history last year as the first-ever Black woman to headline. Both incredible feats and fantastic accomplishments, but according to Variety, Grande was paid 8 million dollars. So…wow. That’s quite a large sum for anyone, but it’s especially surprising considering Beyoncé was reportedly paid half that.

Grande performed her hits from all five of her albums at Coachella. “Thank U, Next” featured a teary tribute to her ex-boyfriend, the late Mac Miller. The blueprint set for her Sweetener World Tour was largely followed during her Coachella performance. Grande’s fans were over-the-moon when the 25-year-old pop-star reunited *most of* NSYNC and performed with Nicki Minaj. Her set also included a live orchestra. Pretty impressive, lady!!

Grande’s production designer told The Hollywood Reporter that he and her team began planning for Coachella in late February. “Because Beyonce came in last year and did her thing and kind of set the bar, basically Coachella becomes a competition, which is ridiculous,” Bennett explained. “And artists who are strong should just come in and do their own thing and just be who they are. And that’s pretty much what Ariana has done. There’s not like there’s a bunch of gags. She’s being Ariana and singing and doing her thing.”

Grande was great. But still. It doesn’t account for the discrepancy between her salary and Beyoncé’s from last year. Beyoncé, aside from being the first Black woman to headline Coachella, created a set entirely unique for the festival. She worked without the help or support of a tour and previous choreography. The “Formation” singer worked tirelessly with her team to create and new, creative stage design, set list and fresh dance moves for the event. Just this past Wednesday, Queen Bey also dropped a documentary with Netflix titled, Homecoming. about her Coachella experience. In the doc, she opened up about her experience with her twins, the health scares that went along with the pregnancy and the battle to return to the stage after giving birth.

According to Business Insider, Beyoncé is estimated to have been paid between $3 and $4 million dollars last year. Fans are less than pleased with this news.

Both singer’s performances were special. Check out a clip from Grande: