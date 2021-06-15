8 Ariana Grande-Approved Brands To Shop For A Summer Closet Upgrade

When Ariana Grande first hit the scene, I didn’t consider her a blossoming fashion icon. During her rise to fame on Nickelodeon, she had yet to figure out her own personal style—instead, she let that iconic red hair make a statement for her! While Grande’s hair is still an important part of her signature look (although now it’s all about the ponytail, not the hue) her style has seriously evolved over the last few years and she’s now a bona fide style icon. That’s why I’m so invested in shopping Ariana Grande’s outfits and fave clothing brands, as I’m sure you are, too.

To be clear, Grande has never dropped a list of her most-loved clothing brands, but a quick scroll through her Instagram hints at some favorites. Her sartorial taste runs the gamut, from fast fashion denim to luxe athleisure to $800 corsets and lingerie. Seriously! For the most part, though, the items on this list are more affordable, so you can actually dress like Grande even if you’re on a budget. But for her more glam looks (like during performances and in music videos) be prepared to drop some serious coin.

Below, shop eight Ari-approved brands and the specific pieces Grande wore herself. Or, shop the same brands and find your own perfect pieces, ones that better align with your summer 2021 look. Either way, there’s a good chance the songstress would compliment your look if you ever ran into one another.

Everyone on TikTok is obsessed with the Holly Asymmetric Jeans from Princess Polly, but Grande posting in them is what finally made me place my order. Available in sizes 0-12 and five washes, you can wear these straight-leg stunners with absolutely everything.

In a recent post on Instagram, Grande showed off the cutest clear bubble ring from AAPI-owned small business, BONBONWHIMS (Check out our interview with brand founder Clare Ngai here!) You can still shop Grande’s exact ring now if you want to copy her look and customize yours the same way.

Remember how hot Ari looked in the “34+35” music video? She was wearing the Lace Plunge Teddy from Victoria’s Secret! This piece is on sale now with just a size or two left, but VS makes tons of similar lacy black one-piece lingerie styles, so you can absolutely get the look with something like the Unlined Corded Lace Teddy or the Bombshell Add-2-Cups Lace Teddy.

Ever wonder what Grande wears to work out? Her gym attire of choice is Alo, as evidenced by this very cute masked selfie, in which we can clearly see Ari rocking the Vapor Wild Thing Bra. It’s available in four colorways and our girl went for Black Camouflage.

I have never made an impulse purchase as quickly as I did the day I saw Grande in this For Love & Lemons lacy black crop top. Unfortunately, the exact piece has long since sold out, but there are a ton of similar options you can shop now for an Ari-approved look. For something equally sexy and lacy, the Freya Bustier in black or white is a safe bet you can dress up all summer long (or save for date night in with your boo!).

Cult Gaia is definitely one of the hottest brands of the moment, with celeb fans like Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber, so it’s no surprise Grande is a fan, too. She was recently spotted wearing their soon-to-be-everywhere Rachel top, so it’s not too late to splurge on one for yourself.

Another major lingerie moment for Grande was the white Dion Lee corset worn in her “Positions” music video. The kitchen scene was everything, so it’s no surprise fans wanted to shop the exact Mesh Paneled Corset Crop Top. If you aren’t trying to drop almost $800 on one piece, the brand’s Corset Design T-Shirt is a much more reasonable option for everyday styling at just under $400.

Grande’s gorgeous custom wedding dress was Vera Wang, so of course the iconic designer rounds out our list! While you certainly can’t buy her dress, there are lots of other gorgeous Wang pieces to splurge on this summer. If you’re getting married, consider checking out White by Vera Wang, the designer’s more affordable line of still-chic gowns at David’s Bridal, like this sparkly lace slip dress.