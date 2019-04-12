Why Fans Are Convinced Ariana Grande & NSYNC Will Perform at Coachella Together

2019 been a fantastic year of music from the “Thank U, Next” singer. So what’s next for our 5’0″ pop star? Fans are convinced Ariana Grande and NSYNC will perform at Coachella 2019. The clue is in the ;90s kick Grande has recently been going through. Just yesterday, the “Sweetener” singer posted two NSYNC-inspired videos on Twitter, causing fans to theorize that Justin Timberlake and the rest of his boy band may be Grande’s surprise guests. Grande is set to headline the music festival on April 14 and 21.

The 25-year-old pop star posted the first video on April 11 at 3:36 p.m. The video is a throwback to when her mom, Joan Grande, took her daughter to an NSYNC concert. Little baby Grande can be seen as a child in the audience with her mom at the July 1999 concert in Sunrise, Florida. JT can be heard belting out “It Makes Me Ill” as the camera pans to Ari and her mom. What a sweet moment! How on earth did she even find this footage? Very impressive. And if that wasn’t a big enough hint, just over an hour later, Grande shared a second video on Twitter.

This time it was a video from the present. The Grammy winner was busting a move with the original choreography to the group’s 1997 single, “Tearin’ Up My Heart.” Grande drops to her knees and can be seen sharing a laugh wit someone off camera. The singer captioned the short video, “the best medicine 90s baby .”

So what do we think? Is Grande learning these dance moves for any particular reason? For an upcoming performance perhaps? Or is she just reveling in her childhood and remembering those moves from way back when?

Fans are convinced it means more, especially because Grande’s manager has been stoking the fire with some Tweets. On Wednesday, April 10, Braun tweeted, “Coachella you have no idea what’s coming!!!!” Uhh…OK? What does this mean? These cryptic tweets do nothing but give us anxiety.

Then yesterday, he responded to Grande’s concert video writing, “Little Ari and NSync 🙂 #tbt.”

He seems highly involved/invested in her posts. Now, this could just be a good manager creating buzz for his client, but it also could mean JT and Grande will perform together.

“If ariana will bring out sync during her coachella performance.. consider me dead,” one fan wrote.

Another tweeted, “Maybe Ariana can be the one to reunite *NSYNC.”

A third fan threw their hat in the ring writing, “Calling it right now *nsync makes an appearance in ariana’s coachella set.”