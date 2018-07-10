Ariana Grande Ditched Her Signature Ponytail & Shared a Rare Selfie with Her Hair Down

It’s safe to say that Ariana Grande isn’t exactly a hair chameleon. Though she’s sported several hair colors over the years (silver, red, gray), when it comes to styling, more often than not, we’ll often see her in the same, signature high ponytail. And as much as we love the 25-year-old’s signature high pony (it’s kind of her thing), it never fails to surprise us when the singer lets down her hair and shows it off in all its mermaid-length glory.

One of those moments came on Monday when the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer shared a rare Instagram selfie of her with her hair down. The picture featured Grande with flowing, long brown hair, which cascaded down her face and over her shoulders. Instead of the usual high pony we see her with on stage or on red carpets, Grande wore her hair down with no fuss. The singer paired her look with a cool cat-eye and a pink pout.

And though this isn’t the first time that Grande has worn her hair down (her music videos for “Dangerous Woman” and “Into You” show her with long, flowing locks), pictures of her without a ponytail are still far and few between. (Scroll through her Instagram and you won’t find many ponytail-less selfies.)

Ponytail or no ponytail, Grande looks beautiful. We can’t wait for the new album, Ari. Until then, we’ll fawn over your hair.